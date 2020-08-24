Falcons release Jamon Brown

Getty Images

The Falcons have released offensive lineman Jamon Brown, the team announced Monday.

The Falcons still owe Brown $4.75 million guaranteed this season after he signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal in free agency in 2019.

Brown returned to practice Monday after going into concussion protocol last week.

In 2019, he appeared in 10 games with nine starts at guard for the Falcons.

The Falcons appear to be going with Chris Lindstrom at right guard and rookie Matt Hennessy at left guard.

The Rams made Brown a third-round choice in 2015 out of Louisville.

He has appeared in 60 career games with 47 starts over five seasons for the Rams, Giants and Falcons.