Grant Delpit undergoing tests on Achilles injury

Browns safety Grant Delpit’s rookie season may have come to an end on Monday.

Delpit was carted off the team’s practice field after injuring his leg. Delpit was pounding the ground before medical personnel got to him and had his head in his hands as he rode inside.

Those reactions didn’t send a positive message about his condition and the Browns announced later in the day that he’s being evaluated for an Achilles injury. He’ll have further tests before a final diagnosis is made.

If the Achilles is torn, Delpit will miss the season. The second-round pick was in line for a significant role this year.

Cornerback Greedy Williams also left Monday’s practice session early, although he walked off under his own power. The Browns have also seen linebacker Mack Wilson and cornerback Kevin Johnson go down with injuries in recent practice seassions.