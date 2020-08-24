Kemah Siverand apologizes to Seahawks for “immaturity” and “lapse in judgment”

Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kemah Siverand released an apology for the actions that led to his release from the team in the early days of training camp.

Siverand tried to sneak a female visitor into the team’s hotel in team gear as an attempt to disguise his companion. The move backfired and ultimately cost him his opportunity with the team.

“After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity,” Siverand wrote and posted to his Twitter account. “I’ve privately apologized to Coach (Pete) Carroll, John Schneider and the entire Seahawks organization.”

Siverand was an undrafted free agent signing of the Seahawks out of Oklahoma State this spring.

“I violated team rules, which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic,” Siverand continued. “I understand my lapse in judgment not only put myself at risk, but also put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions. I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable, and am ready to move forward. I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”