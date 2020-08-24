Kenyan Drake in a walking boot Monday

Getty Images

Many players are dealing with aches and pains after the first week of padded practices at training camps around the league and Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is on that list.

Multiple reporters watching Cardinals practice on Monday reported that Drake was wearing a walking boot on his foot.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed the nature of Drake’s ailment after practice. He said that Drake is dealing with soreness and that the boot was being used for precautionary reasons.

As long as Drake’s time on the sideline is brief, there shouldn’t be any impact on his availability for the season opener. That would likely change if he remains in the boot for more than a few days, however.