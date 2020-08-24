Kevin Stefanski had one of Browns false positive COVID tests on Sunday

Getty Images

Plenty of head coaches have talked about the need to set up contingency plans for dealing with positive COVID-19 tests for themselves or other members of their staffs and the Browns had to enact one of theirs on Sunday.

The Browns were one of 11 teams that accounted for 77 false positive tests in testing at a laboratory in New Jersey this weekend. They initially called off practice before changing course and holding a limited session after more information about the testing irregularities came to light.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was not at that practice session, however. Stefanski said, via multiple reporters, on a Tuesday video conference that he was one of the people who received a false positive result. All 77 samples were retested with negative results and the lab released a statement saying “an isolated contamination during test preparation” was responsible for the incorrect results.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods ran the practice in place of Stefanski.

Stefanski said 12 others needed another negative test on Monday in order to be allowed back into the facility for practice in the afternoon.