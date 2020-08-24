Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters return to practice

Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s absence from Ravens practice came to an end on Monday.

Jackson missed two straight practices and head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday that the reigning NFL MVP was one of a group of players dealing with “soft tissue things.” Harbaugh declined to go into any further detail of the quarterback’s condition, but he was back on the field Monday so there may not have been much more to say about the situation.

Harbaugh said that cornerback Marcus Peters has also been hampered by a soft tissue injury in recent days, but he joined Jackson on the practice field to kick off the week.

Running back Justice Hill was the third member of that group, but he is not on the field with Jackson and Peters.