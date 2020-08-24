Le’Veon Bell to Sam Darnold: No bars this season

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said recently that he’s seen a “night and day” difference in quarterback Sam Darnold from last season, but that won’t do much to help the team if Darnold can’t stay in the lineup.

The Jets went 0-3 last season when Darnold was on the shelf after contracting mononucleosis. On Monday, Bell referenced that absence as well as the current COVID-19 pandemic while sharing some advice he gave Darnold about how to approach this season.

“We just have to make sure he stays healthy,” Bell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I told him, ‘No bars.'”

Bell added that Darnold looks “amazing” and predicted that this will be a “fun year” for the Jets even without a chance to sample the local nightlife. For his part, Darnold said at the start of camp that he’s living a boring life right now so he might not have needed Bell’s nudge to stick around the house while off of work.