Lions moving Jamal Agnew from defense to offense, results look promising

Jamal Agnew played cornerback in college and for his first three years in the NFL, but the Lions have always known he had a knack for making plays with the ball in his hands, thanks to his solid work returning kicks. Now they want to see what Agnew can do with the ball in his hands on a full-time basis.

Agnew is moving to wide receiver this season, and coach Matt Patricia is pleased by what he’s seeing.

“He’s handled it really well,” Patricia said, via the Detroit News. “I think he’s done an outstanding job, and honestly, it was something that we kind of threw him over there at the end of the year last year, a little bit in the wide receiver area and said, ‘Hey, what does this look like?’ I think we try to cross-train guys that we think can handle it and he’s someone that’s kind of had that cross-training before, and just looking at ways to try to get him the ball.”

Agnew is pleased with his new role.

“I’m happy. I’m loving it. Obviously, I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win, but it’s been pretty fun on the offense side this year,” Agnew said.

Agnew was the best punt returner in the NFL in 2017, and although injuries have held him back a bit in two seasons since then, the Lions still have faith in him — perhaps more faith now that he’s playing a position that will make better use of his skill set.