Looking at the best one-on-one training camp battles

Getty Images

For Monday’s PFT Live, our first day on Peacock, we did something we do nearly every single day: A draft.

Today’s draft was inspired by accounts of epic camp battles between 49ers tackle Trent Williams and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Other than that one, which are the most compelling one-on-one matchups in training camp this year?

Simms and I each picked three, and then we talked about a few others. Check them all out in the attached video, and then share your own thoughts in the comments.

And remember that PFT Live streams on Peacock from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.