Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: “Very confident” about our current roster

Getty Images

When the Ravens released safety Earl Thomas on Sunday, it didn’t take long for some to ask whether the Cowboys would make a play for the Texas native.

Thomas has shown interest in playing for the Cowboys over the years and the team engaged in trade talks involving Thomas a couple of years ago, but the word on Sunday afternoon was that there was “nothing right now” regarding the safety. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy got a chance to address the possibility on Monday.

McCarthy’s answer wasn’t much different than what we heard on Sunday. He said “we read the news” and that he discussed Thomas with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, but that the team is comfortable with how things stand at the moment.

“We’re very confident in where we are [with] the 80-man roster. . . . I have nothing really to report,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys signed HaHa Clinton-Dix this offseason and have Xavier Woods back at the other safety spot.