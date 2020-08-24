New Jersey lab generated 77 false positives

Getty Images

The numbers are in. And they’re significant.

Per a league source, a BioReference laboratory in New Jersey generated false positive results for 77 NFL samples.

Point-of-care testing conducted as to each of the individuals involved generated a negative outcome. Also, each of the 77 sample are being re-tested; so far, each one has come back negative.

Five labs are being used for the NFL’s 32 teams. This weekend’s incident affected 11 teams.

The league continues to investigate the situation. Whatever the explanation, it undermines the overall credibility of the company the NFL is using to conduct the tests, and it creates real questions as to when or if something like this will happen when the season begins.

More importantly, what will the NFL do if a rash of suspected false positives emerges the day of a game? If/when that happens, the league can’t say it was unforeseen.