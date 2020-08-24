New Ravens safety tandem not saying much about Earl Thomas

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t have much to say about former Ravens safety Earl Thomas. The new starting safety tandem in Baltimore didn’t have much to add on Monday.

Chuck Clark (pictured), whose practice altercation with Thomas sparked the team’s decision to cut the former All-Pro, told reporters this, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com: “Right now, as a team and an organization, we’re moving forward. We’re putting that situation in the rear view.”

Pressed to say whether he felt a weight lift with the decision to cut Thomas, Clark said, “I’m done addressing that, honestly, and the organization as well. We’re just moving forward at this point.”

DeShon Elliott, who most likely will replace Thomas as the starting free safety, was briefly complimentary before turning the page.

“Earl’s a Hall of Famer, no doubt,” Elliott said, via Hensley. “I respect his game. But I’m not worried about Earl. I’m worried about me and what I bringing to this team. I know I will make my plays.”

Elliott’s teammates believe it; that’s one of the reasons why they became disenchanted with Thomas. The Ravens likely won’t lose much without Thomas. Given the internal revolt that had emerged, it may truly be a case of addition by subtraction.