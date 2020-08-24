No fans at Ravens games for “initial part” of season

Getty Images

The Ravens were hoping to have fans at M&T Bank Stadium when the open the season against the Browns on September 13, but that won’t be the case.

The team announced on Monday that they will not have any fans in attendance for the “initial part” of the 2020 season. There’s no word on how many games will be affected by that decision nor is there any mention of when there might be word of a change in plans.

“In recent weeks, we submitted proposals to the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, detailing how our stadium could safely host 7,500 fans,” the team said in a statement. “But even with implementation of advanced safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, based on the recommendations of public health experts we have determined that, for the time being, it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games. Ultimately, the health and safety of our entire community is at the forefront of every decision we make. We will always protect the well-being of our fans, players, coaches and staff.”

The Jets, Patriots, Texans, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Washington Football Team, Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons and Saints are also set to play without fans for at least the start of the 2020 season.