Packers issue statement regarding Jacob Blake shooting

Getty Images

Another shooting of a Black man by police officers has happened. The video is disturbing, the circumstances confusing, to say the least. Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times at point-blank range while getting into a car by authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The local NFL team has issued a statement regarding the shooting, which has left Blake in serious condition.

“The Packers organization was shocked to see the video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back,” the Packers said. “We are hopeful Jacob makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family.

“While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people. We continue to call for meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire.”

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the team’s leadership council met on Monday to discuss action that could be taken.

“It’s amazing to me that this is still happening, so [we] wanted to get our guys’ perspective and try to float around some ideas on how we can make a difference and use our platform, because things have to change,” coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. “The social injustice, the police brutality, the antiquated laws, [we] just got to bring awareness to everybody that Black lives matter. We can’t stand for this any longer. . .

“When you watch something like that, it’s just so disgusting. It’s disturbing. I watched [the video] once, and I just don’t even know what to think. I know I don’t know all the facts around the case, but it’s just a series. It keeps happening over, and over, and over again, and it blows my mind that we’re sitting here in 2020, and we can’t treat everybody the same. I don’t know, I’m just kind of at a loss for words.”

The situation underscores the improvements that still need to be made when it comes to authorizing members of law enforcement to possess and to use lethal force. No reasonable argument can be made based on the video that the men who shot Jacob Blake were in any kind of danger. Surely, there were other ways of stopping or disabling Blake short of shooting him seven times, with his children present.