Patriots sign Nick Folk, Michael Barnett

Getty Images

Word over the weekend was that the Patriots were set to sign kicker Nick Folk after he went through COVID-19 testing and a physical and that word was proven correct on Monday.

The Patriots announced the addition of Folk along with the signing of rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett.

Folk played seven games for the Patriots last season. He was 14-of-17 on field goals and 12-of-12 on extra points in the regular season and made all three kicks he tried in the playoff loss to the Titans.

Fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser is the only other kicker on the Patriots roster.

Barnett went undrafted out of Georgia. He had 47 tackles in 46 games for the SEC school.