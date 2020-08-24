Pats QB coach: Cam Newton’s command of offense reflects work ethic

Getty Images

Cam Newton didn’t sign with the Patriots until July, which didn’t leave him much time to study the team’s offense before reporting to training camp later in the month.

That left him behind fellow quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham as they both have previous experience playing for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday that Newton has closed the knowledge gap.

Fisch was on WEEI and said that Newton has been “extremely consistent” across the board since coming to New England. That consistency has extended to the effort he’s put into learning an offense that Fisch said the quarterback is now able to run.

“The best reflection of his work ethic — we’re not even at 4 weeks yet where he’s come into the building — is that he’s able to function and run the offense. That’s reflective of how hard he’s worked to get there,” Fisch said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Stidham is dealing with a hip injury that will reportedly leave him at less than 100 percent for several weeks. That development and Newton’s grasp of the offense may become determining factors in the team’s quarterback competition.