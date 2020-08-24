Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: It’s a bad situation when they send you home

Getty Images

The last time Earl Thomas was in a Seahawks uniform, he was raising his right middle finger toward coach Pete Carroll. The safety was carted off the field in Arizona in 2018 with a broken left leg, effectively ending his career in Seattle.

The Seahawks moved on, failing to give Thomas the extension he sought and not attempting to sign him in free agency.

A little more than a year later, the Ravens have moved on from Thomas, whom they signed to a four-year, $55 million contract. They sent him home Friday after he punched teammate Chuck Clark, the last straw for the Ravens in an apparent long line of Thomas’ missteps.

Carroll spoke Monday, the first time since the Ravens cut Thomas.

“It’s been a tough time for Earl,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “That’s a hard situation. I feel bad for him. I wish he could have avoided that from happening, whatever that was. . . . That’s a bad state to get in when they send you home.”