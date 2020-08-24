Punches thrown by Jordan Jenkins in Jets camp

Getty Images

The Jets are showing some fight in training camp, although it’s just with each other.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets had a number of the usual training camp skirmishes pop up in practice, but it seemed to go up a notch beyond the normal “guys are tired of seeing the same team” routine.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins had words with guards Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten, and threw some punches at one point.

Jenkins continued to jaw at the linemen after being taken out of drills, and he had to be separated from Van Roten later in practice, with quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Le’Veon Bell coming to the defensive sideline to serve as peacemakers.

“I do think, it kind of got to that back half of practice, it was getting a little hot, guys were a little irritated and the thing that I will say is, both sides had to go back, line back up, refocus on what they were trying to do and execute their defense and execute the offensive play,” head coach Adam Gase said. “You know that’s the big thing and as long as it doesn’t happen every day, every period, occasionally things go down and we have to be smart with what’s going on, but at the same time it’s just good to see our guys with fire they have.”

Linebacker Avery Williamson joked that Jenkins “was doing some jujutsu moves out there. Stay away from him.”

Again, such fights aren’t uncommon at this point in camp, as looking at the same set of people for a few weeks at a time, coupled with heat and competition, brings them to the fore.