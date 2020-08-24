Raiders sign Chris Smith

Getty Images

The Raiders are adding another player to their defensive line.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client Chris Smith has agreed to a contract with the team. He recently worked out for the team.

Smith signed with the Panthers in March, but got dropped from Carolina’s roster in late July. He was with the Browns the last two seasons and recorded 22 tackles and a sack in 25 games. He played in one of those games a few days after his girlfriend, who had a child with Smith, was killed after being hit by a car last September.

Smith entered the league as a Jaguars fifth-round pick in 2014 and spent three years in Jacksonville. He played for the Bengals in 2017.