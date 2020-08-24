Raiders waive Nick Usher with injury designation

Getty Images

The Raiders waived linebacker Nick Usher with an injury designation Monday.

Usher has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

He joined the Raiders on a futures contract in January after working out for the Raiders, Dolphins and Chargers in December.

Edmonton released Usher from his Canadian Football League contract so he could join an NFL team.

Usher made 36 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles for Edmonton in 2019. He played eight games in the CFL in 2018, making seven tackles, three special teams tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

He originally entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Seahawks. Usher also has spent time with the Patriots.

The Raiders worked out Sharif Finch, Jameson Houston and KeiVarae Russell on Monday.