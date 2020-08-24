Rams hope Darrell Henderson can play Week One after hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Rams plan to employ a committee of running backs this season, but they aren’t sure that one of them is going to be ready to go when they face the Cowboys in Week One.

Darrell Henderson is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered during Saturday’s practice at SoFi Stadium. On Sunday, head coach Sean McVay said that the injury was “mild” and that the team is keeping fingers crossed about Henderson’s availability for the opener.

“We’ll be hopeful that he’ll end up being able to get back and it won’t affect his availability for the Dallas game,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Henderson was a third-round pick last year. He ran 39 times for 147 yards and four catches for 37 yards in 13 games as a rookie.

Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers are the other backs expected to be part of the rotation for the Rams.