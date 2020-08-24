Reports: Grant Delpit tears Achilles, ending his season

USA TODAY Sports

The news didn’t appear positive when Grant Delpit was carted off the field Monday. It didn’t get any better when the Browns announced the safety was undergoing tests on his Achilles.

Then, came word from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Browns fear the second-round choice has torn his Achilles.

An Achilles tendon tear is a simple diagnosis on the field, with an MRI confirming.

Sure enough, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports an MRI confirmed the injury.

The Browns were planning for Delpit to start at free safety, and now, his rookie season is over before he plays a game.

Delpit’s injury happened on a non-contact play before the start of team drills.