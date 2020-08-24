Report: Mike Williams week-to-week with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams went for tests after coming down hard on his right shoulder during Sunday’s practice and he’s reportedly set to miss time as a result of the injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is considered week-to-week after being evaluated by doctors and diagnosed as a sprain. It’s unclear at this point if he’ll be cleared in time to face the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week One.

Williams posted career bests with 49 catches and 1,001 yards during the 2019 season. He’s headed into fourth season.

Keenan Allen, Darius Jennings, Joe Reed and KJ Hill round out the receiving corps.