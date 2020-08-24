Report: Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams said recently that he felt back to himself after dealing with a foot injury throughout the 2019 season, but he’s reportedly back to dealing with an injury issue before the end of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder. He adds that the current plan is for Williams to rehab for a few weeks and then attempt to play through it while rejoining the lineup.

The Raiders open the season in Carolina on September 13 and Williams’ chances of playing in that game will likely be updated at some point during the rehab process.

Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, Nelson Agholor, first-round pick Henry Ruggs and third-round pick Bryan Edwards will front the receiver group until Williams is back in the mix.