Richard Sherman: Sad to see how things played out for Earl Thomas

Getty Images

After he got cut by the Ravens, Earl Thomas got some support from former teammate Richard Sherman.

Sherman, who played alongside Thomas in the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom secondary from 2011 to 2017, said he has nothing but respect for Thomas.

“It’s really sad how things have played out for a man who is like a brother to me. Just know that when Earl Thomas gets back on the grass he will be out to make a point! Still one of the best in this league and I look forward to him being able to prove it again,” Sherman wrote on Twitter.

The Ravens cut Thomas after a fight with a teammate, and amid widespread reports that multiple teammates wanted him gone. But at least one former teammate thinks highly of him.