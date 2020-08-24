Saints cut Nigel Bradham

Getty Images

Saints linebacker Nigel Bradham will need to find a new “winning organization” to play for.

Bradham was cut by the Saints today, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Bradham raised some eyebrows recently when he said he was glad to be with a “winning organization,” which he hadn’t been before — an odd thing to say considering Bradham won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles. Bradham later clarified that he meant the Eagles weren’t a winning organization when he arrived, and they had to build the winning atmosphere.

Bradham just signed with the Saints this month and will now try to find a new team before the season starts.