Saints cut Nigel Bradham

Saints linebacker Nigel Bradham will need to find a new “winning organization” to play for.
Bradham was cut by the Saints today, according to multiple reports.
The 30-year-old Bradham raised some eyebrows recently when he said he was glad to be with a “winning organization,” which he hadn’t been before — an odd thing to say considering Bradham won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles. Bradham later clarified that he meant the Eagles weren’t a winning organization when he arrived, and they had to build the winning atmosphere.
Bradham just signed with the Saints this month and will now try to find a new team before the season starts.