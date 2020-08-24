Sean McVay believes Taylor Rapp will be ready for Week One

Getty Images

It’s a good thing that Rams safety Taylor Rapp burned 10,000 calories during a May workout, because Rapp currently isn’t burning many, due to a knee injury that has kept him out of practice.

“He’s doing good,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday regarding Rapp. “He’s making progress. I’m hopeful that, you know, within the next week he’ll be able to get back out on the field. So, he’s making the progress that we want. Certainly, we would love to have him out there right now. But I don’t think that anything is going to be threatened for this Dallas game [in Week One]. And obviously, that’s the most important thing is getting ready to go and being as healthy as we possibly can for [September] 13th.”

McVay also was asked to identify who’d replace Rapp if Rapp isn’t ready to go.

“I think that’s to be determined,” McVay said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are doing really well at the safety position. I mentioned those young players, those rookies, but, you know, we’ve got a lot of football left, we’ve got a lot of evaluation, still, to get done, to really identify those guys that are going to carve out roles for the 13th.”

A second-round pick from Washington in 2019, Rapp appeared in 15 games with 10 starts as a rookie. He is expected to be the starting strong safety, if healthy.