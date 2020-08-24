The BioReference statement on 77 false positives ultimately says nothing

Getty Images

The 93-word exercise in corporatespeak released on Monday by BioReference Laboratories regarding the 77 false positives generated over the weekend can be boiled down to two: Sh-t happens.

That’s basically what BioReference has said. An “isolated contamination” of unknown cause or original occurred. It wasn’t the reagents, it wasn’t the machinery, it wasn’t the people. It just happened.

In post-truth America, it’s entirely possible that BioReference knows damn well what happened, but that for business, P.R., and/or legal reasons BioReference is choosing to remain vague and inaccurate. Hopefully, that’s the case. Hopefully, they know exactly what happened, because that’s the only way to stop it from happening again.

If they don’t know how it happened or why it happened, then there’s no way to keep it from happening again. Which means that, based on the official statement from the league’s official COVID-19 testing contractor, we’ll have to continue to wait and to watch and to wonder whether it will potentially happen again, at some point. Maybe on a Sunday in the regular season. Maybe on the day of a couple of playoff games. Maybe on the day of the Super Bowl.

The sheer volume of false positives suggested, based on logic and common sense, that it happened due to either gross incompetence or deliberate sabotage. BioReference has carved out a third possibility.

Sh-t happens. Even if the first word should have “bull” in front of it.