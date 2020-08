Getty Images

The Titans added some experience to their secondary and special teams Monday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans agreed to a deal with former Dolphins safety Walt Aikens.

Aikens spent the last six seasons with the Dolphins, after he was their fourth-round pick from Liberty in 2014.

He’s started four games on defense, but played a much larger role in the kicking game, with over 2,000 special teams snaps.