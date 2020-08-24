Trey Lance, North Dakota State will play one game in October

Getty Images

NFL scouts will get a chance to see quarterback prospect Trey Lance play a game this year after all.

North Dakota State announced earlier this month that they would not be playing their Missouri Valley Conference schedule this fall, but they have found a way to give Lance and his teammates a chance to get on the field before the year is out. The school announced that they will take on Central Arkansas at home on October 3.

“Due to the challenge completing a full non-conference schedule, we took a pause to consider all our options for this fall, knowing full well it could mean not having the opportunity to play,” athletic director Matt Larsen said in a statement. “Upon further consideration, coupled with recent information provided by the NCAA, we felt it was in the best interest of our football program to practice and play one game this fall.”

Lance is a redshirt sophomore who landed on NFL radars while winning the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding player in Division 1’s Football Championship Subdivision. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while running for 1,100 yards and 14 more scores.