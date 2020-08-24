Tyreek Hill does individual work at Chiefs practice

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last Friday that he expected wide receiver Tyreek Hill to miss a few days of practice after hurting his hamstring during Thursday’s practice and that prediction has come to pass.

Hill worked on the side over the weekend, but was was back on the field with the rest of the team for Monday’s session. Reporters viewing the practice noted that Hill only took part in individual drills, but it’s unlikely the Chiefs would have had him do even limited work if there was doubt about his condition.

Assuming all goes well and Hill ramps up his workload in the coming days, there shouldn’t be reason to doubt he’ll be in the lineup against the Texans when the Chiefs open their season at home on September 10.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was also back on the practice field for the Chiefs on Monday. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury.