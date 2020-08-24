Washington wants to be careful with Chase Young

USA TODAY Sports

Washington coach Ron Rivera can tell that rookie defensive end Chase Young wants to be on the field.

He also knows he might have to keep Young from doing everything he wants to do.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Young missed his fourth practice Sunday because of a hip flexor issue. He was dressed in full pads, but worked on the side with athletic trainers while the rest of the team practiced.

“We want to make sure before we throw him back out there, so we may be a little bit more cautious than we need to be,” Rivera said. “We want to be smart with him, but we also want to make sure mentally he’s where he needs to be. Emotionally, it’s the same thing because frustration does set in. I’ve seen it with young guys that just want to be out there and showing everybody that he’s worth the second pick of the draft.”

Rivera said he talked to Young before practice Sunday, noting how “excited” Young was to return to the field.

Tempering that enthusiasm in the short term might be the key, since they have such a significant role planned for him for years to come.