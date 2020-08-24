Will Compton works out for the Titans

Getty Images

The Titans had a familiar face working out for them Monday: Linebacker Will Compton was at the team facility, according to the NFL’s tryouts list.

Compton spent 2018 in Tennessee, and he currently co-hosts a podcast in Nashville with Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan.

Compton joined the Raiders last October and played nine games with four starts in 2019. He made 41 tackles.

He became a free agent in March.

Compton played 12 games for the Titans in 2018, with two starts, and made 16 tackles.

Compton, 30, spent his first five seasons with Washington.