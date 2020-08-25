49ers keep kicking the tires on receivers

Getty Images

The 49ers have been dealing with injuries at wide receiver all camp, and the latest one has forced them to have another cattle call workout.

According to NFL Network, they’re having more receivers in today for an audition.

The group includes former Bears first-rounder Kevin White, along with Johnny Holton, River Cracraft, and Justin Hardy.

This one was sparked by first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk leaving practice Sunday, but that was far from the first.

They’re also without Deebo Samuel (NFI), Jalen Hurd (IR), and Richie James (NFI, and Travis Benjamin opted out of the season. They’ve backfilled by signing guys such as Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson, and Jaron Brown, and more could be on the way.