49ers won’t have fans at their home opener

The 49ers said in July that they didn’t think there would be fans at Levi’s Stadium when the regular season got underway and they confirmed that will be the case on Tuesday.

Citing “the continuing COVID-19 health emergency and accompanying government restrictions,” the 49ers announced that they will be playing to an empty house when they host the Cardinals on September 13 in Week One.

The team said it will continue to communicate with state and county government officials about the possibility of having fans at games later in the season. The next 49ers home game after the opener is in Week Four against the Eagles.

The Chargers and Rams announced on Tuesday that they will not have fans at any games in the newly built stadium they’ll be sharing until further notice, so it seems unlikely there will be fans at any games in California until October at the earliest.