A.J. Green running again at Bengals practice

Bengals receiver A.J. Green has had a brutal run of injuries that caused him to miss half of the 2018 season, all of the 2019 season and a lot of training camp in 2020. But he was able to get a little work in on Monday.

Green was on the rehab field, rather than the regular practice field, but he was running and cutting, according to reporters on the scene.

That’s the first time he’s been seen running since suffering a hamstring injury a week ago.

Whether the 32-year-old Green is ever able to look like the star receiver he was several years ago remains to be seen. But he’s at least making progress toward playing again, something the Bengals badly want to see.