Bears release statement, share outrage at shooting of Jacob Blake

The Lions canceled practice Tuesday following a discussion about what they could do in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Bears released a statement after their coach and players addressed it privately and publicly.

“The Chicago Bears are deeply disturbed by yet anther instance of a police officer using excessive force against a Black person, this time on Sunday evening in Kenosha, a community just up the road from Halas Hall,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Jacob Blake is the latest name added to a list that tragically continues to grow. We will continue to use our voice and resources to be a proponent of change and we support the efforts of all those who are peacefully fighting for equality and the end of systemic racism in our communities. Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family and we pray for his recovery.”

Halas Hall is 31 miles south of Kenosha, and Blake attended Evanston Township High School, which is 22 miles south.

Bears coach Matt Nagy huddled with Bears after practice to discuss the shooting.

“Being so close to where we are at right now,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, “we’re thinking about him and his family and want nothing but the best for him.”

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. said he’s trying to “heal with the community” as the Bears use their platform to push for change. Leno said he would work with the team’s community relations department to reach out to citizens of Kenosha.

“Honestly, this has been a problem,” Leno said. “We know it’s been a problem. We just need more awareness and to spread more awareness. And within that awareness, we need to spread compassion and understanding for others. I think that’s one of the biggest things, and within that will come love, and we need more of that in this world.”