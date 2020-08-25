Bears sign Cairo Santos, Alex Wesley

Getty Images

Kicker Cairo Santos is officially a member of the Bears.

Santos’ agreement with the Bears was reported a few days ago and the team announced the move on Tuesday morning. They also signed wide receiver Alex Wesley, placed tight end Darion Clark and released wide receiver Trevor Davis.

The arrival of Santos sets the stage for a competition with Eddy Pineiro over the final weeks of the summer. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Sunday that Pineiro is also dealing with “a little bit” of a groin injury.

Santos played two games for the Bears in 2017 and saw his last action in five 2019 games against the Titans.

Wesley ended last season on Chicago’s practice squad and signed a future contract with the team, but was waived near the end of July.