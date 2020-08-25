Ben Roethlisberger keeps waiting for elbow to hurt, but it doesn’t

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s return after missing the final 14 games of last season has led to optimism in Pittsburgh, but there’s been another thought rolling through the quarterback’s head.

Roethlisberger said that he has felt pain in his right elbow while throwing for most of his career and that he finds himself waiting for it to return after throwing the ball during practices this summer. The good news for the quarterback and the Steelers is that there’s been no sign of it.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been feeling this pain in my elbow for probably 13, 14 years,” Roethlisberger said, via Terez Paylor of YahooSpots.com. “I’ve had a small tear in there the whole time . . . and I dealt with the pain and literally dealt with it in pretty much everything I do. You just kind of get used to it; I’ve had that pain for so long that every day, I keep waiting for it to come back like, where is it, where is it? And luckily, by the grace of God, it hasn’t come back yet. Hopefully, it never does.”

Roethlisberger has lost weight on his way back to the lineup and said he has “a few more chapters” left to write on the field. A continued lack of pain in the elbow will make it likelier that he’s writing positive ones.