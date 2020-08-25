Bengals announce no fans for Week One

Getty Images

The Bengals will have no fans in the stands for their season opener.

In a statement by the team today, the Bengals confirmed that Paul Brown Stadium will be empty when the Chargers come to town in Week One.

“Despite months of diligent effort with local government officials and health experts, we will not be able to host fans at the September 13th home opener,” the team said.

Although a handful of NFL teams are pushing forward with plans to have fans in the stands (all at reduced capacity), the majority of teams will start their seasons in empty stadiums. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the country and its sports leagues began in the spring and lasted all summer, and it won’t be over in the fall.