Bengals cut Damion Willis, sign Frederick Mauigoa and Kahlil McKenzie

Getty Images

The Bengals churned their roster with a series of moves on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed center Frederick Mauigoa and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie. Wide receiver Damion Willis and guard Clay Cordasco were waived to open spots on the roster.

Willis started the first two games of the 2019 season for Cincinnati after making the team as an undrafted rookie. He played in eight other games and ended the year with nine catches for 82 yards.

McKenzie, who is the son of former Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018. Kansas City tried to move him to guard, but he never got into a regular season game for them or after moving on to the Seahawks the next year.

Mauigoa went undrafted out of Washington State this year while Cordasco was undrafted after playing at Oregon State.