Brian Schottenheimer: DK Metcalf’s own “standard and expectation” set him apart

DK Metcalf entered the league with hype last season. It’s only increased since he made 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Even the Seahawks aren’t downplaying expectations for the receiver.

In fact, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said it’s Metcalf’s own “expectation” and “standard” that separates Metcalf.

“This guy is an unbelievable worker. He wants to be great,” Schottenheimer said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsSeattle.com. “He wants to be one of the best of all time. He doesn’t win every matchup, but when he doesn’t win the matchup, he takes it personally. He doesn’t shy away. He wants to jump back up there.”

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar recently compared Metcalf to Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who made 79 receptions for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns in his second season.

The Seahawks, though, do want to see Metcalf become a better leader, with Schottenheimer recently challenging Metcalf to be more vocal.

“He’s earned the right to speak up more,” Schottenheimer said. “Our guys on offense respect him. He’s earned that right to call guys out and try to bring them along, and if the tempo is down in practice, he’s earned that right. More than that, we need his voice in that regard. That’s how much I respect him as a football player and as a rookie.”