Browns claim Curtis Weaver off waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins waived fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver with an injury designation on Monday and had a spot waiting for him on their injured reserve list for when he went unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Weaver didn’t go unclaimed. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns have claimed Weaver off of waivers.

Weaver was named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year in 2019 for his work as a pass rusher at Boise State. He had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss on his way to winning that prize.

The Browns can wait to put Weaver on injured reserve without going through waivers after the cut to 53 players. He’d also be eligible to return during the regular season if that happens, but it’s unclear if that’s going to be a consideration for the Browns.