Browns place Grant Delpit on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns claimed defensive end Curtis Weaver off waivers from the Dolphins. That necessitated a corresponding move.

The team announced it has placed safety Grant Delpit on injured reserve.

That was expected after the second-round choice ruptured his Achilles in Monday’s practice. Delpit will require surgery to repair the injury.

The Browns were planning for Delpit to start at free safety, and now, his rookie season is over before he plays a game.

Delpit’s injury happened on a non-contact play before the start of team drills.