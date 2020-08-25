Buccaneers bring back a familiar wide receiver

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have been thin at receiver because of injuries during camp, so they brought back one they know.

The team announced they had signed wideout Spencer Schnell.

He was on the roster until they cut to 80 as they reported (along with Jaydon Mickens, who has also returned). Schnell spent time with the Bucs last year, going to camp with them, appearing in a game and returning a couple of punts.

The Bucs have had a rash of hamstring injuries in camp, with rookie Tyler Johnson missing time lately.