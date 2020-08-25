Cardinals, Budda Baker agree to four-year extension

Getty Images

Cardinals safety Budda Baker won’t be leaving Arizona any time soon.

Baker, a Pro Bowler who was heading into the final year on his rookie contract, has agreed to a four-year, $59 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old Baker started all 16 games last year and was credited with a league-high 104 solo tackles.

Baker made the Pro Bowl on special teams as a rookie and then made it last year on defense. He said this offseason that he’s expecting his best year yet because it will be his first NFL season not having to learn a new defense. The Cardinals think he’ll have more good years after that.