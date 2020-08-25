Chiefs’ Mike Pennel suspended two games

Getty Images

The Chiefs will open the season without defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

Pennel has been suspended for the first two games of the year, according to the league’s transaction wire

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo recently alluded to the possibility of the Chiefs having to start the season without Pennel, but there had been no announcement about the length or the reason for the suspension.

During his time with the Packers, Pennel was twice suspended for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Pennel joins Bashaud Breeland as members of the Chiefs’ defense who will start the season on suspension. Breeland was suspended for four games.

Last year Pennel played 14 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps.