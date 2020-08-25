Dallas Goedert “happy that the tight end position is seen as more valuable”

Getty Images

The contract extensions signed by 49ers tight end George Kittle and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got noticed in Philadelphia.

Zach Ertz has two years left on his current deal and the two new contracts have raised the bar on salaries at the position. Dallas Goedert will be able to sign an extension after the 2020 season and said on Monday that he’s “happy that the tight end position is seen as more valuable.”

Goedert said that happiness didn’t have him looking too far down the road as far as his own contract is concerned, but that he’d like to see Ertz benefit from the rising tide.

“Zach deserves a contract here, he’s been here, been a top-three tight end in the league. Personally, I believe he’s been the best in the league for the last bunch of years, so he definitely deserves whatever he’s about to get, and I’ve just got to let this year play out,” Goedert said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s not even time to worry about the future. The last two years, me and Zach have been here, we’ve both played good football, we’ve been in the playoffs. I think we can do whatever we want when that time comes, but for him, excited to see what he can do.”

Goedert may feel that Ertz deserves a deal in Philly, but the Eagles will have to decide if they can pay two tight ends or if only one of them is going to be a member of the team for the long run.