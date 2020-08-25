Daniel Snyder joins Twitter

Getty Images

Several NFL owners have Twitter accounts. Another one has recently joined the social-media fray.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder now has an account. However, his tweets are protected; any effort to follow his account and to see his tweets must first be approved by him.

The move comes at a time when Snyder’s football team is undergoing significant changes, culminating most recently in the hiring of former NFL running back Jason Wright to serve as team president. Snyder, given his arrival to Twitter, apparently is making changes as well.

We’ve made a request to follow his account. If permission is granted, and if/when he tweets something worth mentioning here, we’ll likely have something to write about it.