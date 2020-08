Getty Images

The Dolphins brought back a familiar face.

The team announced the signing of outside linebacker Trent Harris.

The University of Miami product was with them earlier this offseason, but was waived in the cuts to 80.

He played in 11 games for the Dolphins last year, after they claimed him off waivers from the Patriots. He had 1.5 sacks, appearing in 11 games. He spent the previous year on the Patriots’ practice squad.